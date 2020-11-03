1/
Oda Caudill
On October 27, 2020, Oda Caudill passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by her family. She was 81 years old and was born in Shelby Creek, Pike County, Kentucky.

She married George Caudill (deceased) when she was 15. They began their family in Westland, Michigan later relocating to Jonesville, Michigan. Together they had three daughters and one son. Oda was most known for her amazing southern cooking. She enjoyed bluegrass, hosting several bluegrass festivals and traveling. She also loved playing cards, especially with her best friend, Betty.

Oda was preceded in passing by her husband, George Caudill of 58 years; also by her sister, Bertha Elkins and brother, Floyd Belcher. She is survived by all of her children, Lucy (Roger) Honaker, Joseph (Kathy-deceased) Caudill, Georgette Imhof, and Camilla (Sequayha) Wright; her brothers, George (Kenlin-deceased) Trivette, Arvil (Vickie) Bryant; and sister, Lea (Virdell) Elkins. Oda has fourteen grandkids and twenty-four great grandkids that she loved and cared for very much.

A graveside service to honor her life will take place at the Mosherville Cemetery on Saturday, October 31, 2020 beginning at 2:30 P.M. The family will receive friends for visitation on Saturday, from 10:00 A.M. until 2:00 P.M. at the Hampton Funeral Home in Hillsdale. Please visit www.hamptonfuneralhomes.com to sign the guestbook and/or send a condolence to the family.

Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Nov. 3, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Hampton Funeral Homes - Hillsdale
3380 W. Carleton Road
Hillsdale, MI 49242
(517) 437-0605
