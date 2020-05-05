|
Odus Michael Williams, age 15 of Litchfield passed away on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at his home.
He was born on February 17, 2005 in Hillsdale, Michigan to Odus Ray and Michelle Paige (Gustley) Williams. Odus lived in the Litchfield area and he was home schooled where he was in the 9th grade. He loved fishing, blacksmithing, working on cars, hunting and chasing butterflies. He lived life to the fullest and he made everyone smile.
Surviving are his parents, Odus Ray and Michelle Paige Williams, one brother, Matthew Ray Williams, one sister, Madison Mariee Williams both at home, grandparents, Jerry Gustley and Carol Chrycy-Gustley of Moscow, Hope and John Knapp of Hillsdale, great-grandparents, Sandra and Gene Moyer of Jonesville, aunts, uncles and cousins. Odus was preceded in death by his grandfather, Odus Williams and grandmother, Darlene Williams.
Cremation will take place. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Brown-Van Hemert Funeral Home in Addison.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on May 5, 2020