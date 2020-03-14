The Hillsdale Daily News Obituaries
Hampton Funeral Homes
3380 W. Carleton Road
Hillsdale, MI 49242
(517) 437-0605
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Hillsdale Free Methodist Church
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
12:00 PM
Hillsdale Free Methodist Church

Ollie B. Williams Sr.


1935 - 2020
Ollie B. Williams Sr. Obituary
Ollie B. Williams Sr. of Reading passed away Friday, March 13, 2020, at Hillsdale Hospital.
He was born June 4, 1935 in Salyersville, Ky., to Samuel and Dessie (Reed) Williams.
He is survived by his wife, Bonnie (Watkins); eight children, Ollie Williams Jr., Mark Williams, Michael Williams, Debbie (Larry) Smith, Christina (Fred) Briggs, Sharon (Rick) Horr, Tonya (Thomas) Ice and Shirley Williams; 25 grandchildren; and 35 great-grandchildren.
Ollie was preceded in passing by his parents; a daughter, Karen Feltner; a grandson, Cory Williams; three sisters; and three brothers.
Ollie was an ordained minister and attended Hillsdale Free Methodist Church. He enjoyed gardening, hunting and fishing. He also enjoyed bible studies.
A funeral service to honor his life will be held at noon Monday, March 16, 2020, at Hillsdale Free Methodist Church. The family will receive friends for visitation from 11 a.m. until time of service Monday at the church.
Friends who wish may make memorial contributions to the family. Please visit www.hamptonfuneralhomes.com to sign the guestbook and/or send a condolence to the family.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Mar. 14, 2020
