Ora M. Pulley
1927 - 2020
Ora Marie Pulley, age 93, of Hillsdale, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 15, 2020, at her son's home in Albion, Indiana. She was born May 27, 1927, in Allen Township, Michigan to L.J. and Florence (Hewitt) Groeneveld. Ora married Jack Pulley on September 14, 1946, and he preceded her in death December 17, 1996.
Ora graduated from Hillsdale High School in 1945 and she was formerly employed at the Hillsdale County Drain Commission office, Jenkins Shoes and Nash Drugs in Jonesville. She was a lifelong member of Bankers Baptist Church where she formerly taught Sunday school and Bible school. Ora was a member of the Hillsdale Art Guild, MSU Extension and a former 4H and Cub Scout leader.
Survivors include two sons, Steve (Linda) Pulley of Albion, Indiana and Craig (Debbie) Pulley of Hazelwood, Missouri; five grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
In addition to her husband, Ora was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Eugene Groeneveld.
A memorial service for Ora Marie Pulley will take place at 3 p.m. Saturday, October 17, 2020, at Bankers Baptist Church, with Pastor Steve Pulley officiating. Interment will follow at Bankers Cemetery. The family will receive friends for visitation one hour prior to the service at the church. Arrangements are entrusted to VanHorn-Eagle Funeral Home in Hillsdale.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Bankers Baptist Church. Please visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com to share online condolences and memories with the family.

Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Oct. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Visitation
02:00 - 03:00 PM
Bankers Baptist Church
OCT
17
Memorial service
03:00 PM
Bankers Baptist Church
OCT
17
Interment
Bankers Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Van Horn-Eagle Funeral Home
40 S Manning St
Hillsdale, MI 49242
(517) 437-3160
