Otis Harvey Russell, age 85, of Addison, passed away Sunday, June 7, 2020, at his home.
He was born Jan. 3, 1935, in Cement City, to Gerald and Audrey (Dearmyer) Russell. Harvey married Doris Irene Bell at her home on Feb. 13, 1954, in Manitou Beach. She preceded him in death Jan. 22, 2015.
Harvey lived in the Addison area for the past 62 years. He worked at Addison Products for several years. He then worked at Wyman Gordon Company in Jackson and he retired from Kellogg Crankshaft in Jackson. He was a member of Family Worship Center in Adrian. Harvey enjoyed spending time with his family.
Surviving are two daughters, Angela (Donald) Cramer of Manitou Beach and Dorinda (Dale) Damman of Wauseon, Ohio; a one son, Clenneth (Dianna) Russell of Hudson; 11 grandchildren; 37 great-grandchildren; a brother, Donald (Jill) Russell of Michigan Center; a sister, Edna (George) Harrold of Indiana; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his beloved wife, Doris; his daughter, Cheryl Rice; his great-grandson, Caden Russell; two sisters, Helen Todd and Donna Mae in infancy; and a brother, Richard Russell.
The visitation will be from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at Brown-Van Hemert Funeral Home in Addison, with social distancing of 10 people at a time. Private graveside services will be held at Woodstock-Sanford Cemetery, Woodstock Township, Lenawee County, with Pastor Olivia Nickelson officiating. Memorial contributions are suggested to Careline Hospice of Jackson.
Send condolences to the family at: www.brownvanhemert.com
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Jun. 9, 2020.