Otto P. "Bud" Hergert, 79, of Hillsdale, passed away Sunday, January 12, 2020, at the Hillsdale Hospital.
He was born May 11, 1940 in Jonesville to Clark & Lilah ((Gilmore) Hergert. Bud was married September 5, 1964 to Geraldine Traves and she survives.
Bud retired in 2003 from Bob Evans Farms after 34 years of service. He later went to work for Camp Michindoh in Hillsdale for 16 years. Bud was a graduate of Jonesville High School in 1958 and had attended the Hillsdale United Brethren Church. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army serving in Germany. Bud was a member of the Hillsdale Rural Fire Dept. for 30 years and also enjoyed woodcarving.
Surviving besides his wife Geraldine are two sons, Scott (Julie) Hergert of Grand Rapids, Ohio and Tim Hergert & Ginny Crawford of Osseo; nine grandchildren and a great-granddaughter; and two siblings, Elsie (William) Hayward of Hillsdale and Jimmie (Gay) Hergert of Camden.
Bud was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Mary Rarick.
Funeral services with military honors for Bud Hergert will be Thursday, January 16, 2020, at 11:00 AM, at the VanHorn-Eagle Funeral Home in Hillsdale with Pastor Josh Good officiating. Interment will follow at Moscow Plains Cemetery. The family will receive friends for visitation Wednesday from 4-8 PM, at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions in memory of Bud are suggested to the Hillsdale Twp. Fire Dept. For online condolences, please visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Jan. 14, 2020