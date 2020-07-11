Pamela Mae (Spratt) Horrighs, 63, passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by her family on July 6th 2020 after her long and courageous fight with Ovarian Cancer after 8 years.
Pam was known for her smile and contagious laugh. She loved her family with her whole heart. She enjoyed going to her grandkids sporting events and watching them grow. She worked nearly 40 years at Consumers Energy before retiring April 1st, 2020. Anyone who knew Pam knew she was very selfless and would do anything for anybody. Pam will always be remembered as a loving wife, daughter, mother and friend.
Pam is survived by her parents, Lawrence and Grethel Spratt; Brother, Terry (Joni) Spratt; Daughters; Konita Luma, Tia Horrighs and Tessa (Dan) Howard; Grandchildren, Dayton Horrighs, DeVante' Gonsalez, Lillionna Luma, Cote Howard and Peyton Howard. Her Best Friend and "sister" Valerie (Dan) Boyd. Nieces and Nephews, CJ Spratt, Callie Spratt, Chrissy (Chris) Monroe, Andrew Horrighs and Brian Boyd.
Pam is proceeded in death by her husband of 42 years James Horrighs.
A celebration of life will be determined at a later date by the family. In Lieu of flowers donations in Pam's name can be made to Hospice of Jackson or The American Cancer Society
