1/1
Pamela Mae Horrighs
1956 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Pamela's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Pamela Mae (Spratt) Horrighs, 63, passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by her family on July 6th 2020 after her long and courageous fight with Ovarian Cancer after 8 years.

Pam was known for her smile and contagious laugh. She loved her family with her whole heart. She enjoyed going to her grandkids sporting events and watching them grow. She worked nearly 40 years at Consumers Energy before retiring April 1st, 2020. Anyone who knew Pam knew she was very selfless and would do anything for anybody. Pam will always be remembered as a loving wife, daughter, mother and friend.

Pam is survived by her parents, Lawrence and Grethel Spratt; Brother, Terry (Joni) Spratt; Daughters; Konita Luma, Tia Horrighs and Tessa (Dan) Howard; Grandchildren, Dayton Horrighs, DeVante' Gonsalez, Lillionna Luma, Cote Howard and Peyton Howard. Her Best Friend and "sister" Valerie (Dan) Boyd. Nieces and Nephews, CJ Spratt, Callie Spratt, Chrissy (Chris) Monroe, Andrew Horrighs and Brian Boyd.

Pam is proceeded in death by her husband of 42 years James Horrighs.

A celebration of life will be determined at a later date by the family. In Lieu of flowers donations in Pam's name can be made to Hospice of Jackson or The American Cancer Society. Arrangements entrusted to Vickers Springport Funeral Home, 121 Pearl Street/P.O. Box 235, Springport, MI 49284. 517-857-4848.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Jul. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Vickers Springport Funeral Home - Springport
121 Pearl Street
Springport, MI 49284
517-857-4848
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Vickers Springport Funeral Home - Springport

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

View Printed Guest Book
16 entries
July 9, 2020
I knew Pam for a short time when I worked at 1 Energy Plaza, she was an amazing, kind and wonderful person. Im sad to hear that she suffered so long and sincerely send condolences to her family. She truly is an angel
Jackie ODowd
Coworker
July 9, 2020
Pam and I started on second shift in Text Processing at Consumers Power. I treasure my memories of fun times with Jim and her and the girls. Pam was a very supportive and helpful person. My deepest sympathies to her parents, brother, daughters, family, friends and coworkers. She will be missed but I treasure my memories and know she is with Jim again.
Anita Carr
Friend
July 9, 2020
I worked with Pam for 40 years and she always had a smile and a kind word for everyone. She will be very much missed by her family and many friends!
Nancy Driscoll
July 8, 2020
Pam, you will truly be missed by all. You were such a positive and special person. RIP my dear friend.
Marilyn Johns
Coworker
July 8, 2020
My heartfelt sympathy goes out to all of Pams family. Her family were our neighbors when my family moved to Springport as a young child. I have fond memories of both Pam and Jim. They were both amazing people and were even better parents and grandparents. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Horrighs family during this difficult time.
Ryan Mulnix
Friend
July 8, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Sharon Healy(Belka)
Friend
July 8, 2020
Pam was such a bright light. I enjoyed working with her many years ago.
Deborah Barrett
Coworker
July 8, 2020
We are so sad to hear. Jim and Pam were the first people we met when we moved to Springport. Both were two of the nicest people we have ever had the honor of knowing. Will keep you all in our prayers at this tender time.
Mike and Vanessa Mulnix
Friend
July 8, 2020
My condolences to all of Pam's family. I worked with Pam for many years we shared a lot of laughs and a few tears. Got to visit her a couple weeks ago and am thankful for that visit. She will be truly missed but am glad she is no longer in pain.
Sue McCormick
Coworker
July 8, 2020
Pam always had a smile for everyone and a can do attitude. She would brighten anyones day. A void will be left at Consumers Energy but we are blessed to have known her. My most sincere condolences to her family and loved ones.
Rebecca Kosnik
Coworker
July 8, 2020
I worked with Pam at Consumers Energy for a number of years. She was a friendly and great person. She brightened everyones life around her. She will be missed greatly.
Linda Grimm
Coworker
July 8, 2020
So sorry to hear about Pam. She was a great woman who always had a smile and a nice word for everyone.
Nancy Stoker
Coworker
July 8, 2020
Pam married my first cousin Jim Horrighs
Some 45 years ago. My heart goes out to
the girls. Your parents were good people
Will be sorely missed.
Michael Kast
Family
July 8, 2020
I'm so very sorry to hear. I loved our talks about our kids and grandkids, travel plans and life in general. She loved her family so much. Pam was a very special person with a great laugh and a beautiful heart. Sending prayers to her family.
Cindy Eddy
July 8, 2020
Pam was a kind and genuinely sweet person. Always sweet and compassionate. Will miss her very much. She was a beautiful woman.
Sandy Wymer
Coworker
July 8, 2020
My deepest sympathy to Pam's family. She put up an amazing fight. Great lady!
Cheri Clark
Coworker
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved