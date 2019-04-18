|
Patricia A. Anson, age 83, of Concord and formerly of Jonesville, passed away Tuesday, April 16, 2019, at the Trident Medical Center in North Charleston, South Carolina. She was born August 30, 1935 in Prestonburg, Kentucky to Kingsley & Edna (Barnett) Gustley. Patricia was married August 22, 1953 to Franklin Anson and he preceded her in death in 2013.
Patricia was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Jonesville. She liked to camp, garden and loved to cook. Patricia took care of everyone's children like they were her own. She had a big heart and loved everyone, she made everyone feel like family, her door was always open and she received anyone who needed a place to go.
Surviving are three children, Connie (Gerald) LaRoe of Mosherville, Mary (Ed) Binion of Hillsdale and Shirley (Scott) Shuberg of Concord; 12 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren and great great-grandchildren; six siblings, Shirley (Carl) Lyons, Helen (Mike) Wilson, Gloria (Mike) Hatt, Carolyn Miller, Nona Terrace and Alby (Geneva) Thorp.
Patricia was preceded in death by her parents, husband and four sisters, Kathleen, Roberta, Betty Jane and Janet.
Funeral services for Patricia Anson will be Saturday, April 20, 2019, at 2 p.m., at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Jonesville with Brother Orson Carson officiating. Interment will follow at Sunset View Cemetery in Jonesville. The family will receive friends for visitation Friday from 6-8 p.m., at the Eagle Funeral Home in Jonesville.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the .
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Apr. 18, 2019