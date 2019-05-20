|
Patricia Densmore completed her earthly tour of duty on May 16th, 2019 in the company of her loving family, with the compassionate care of Hospice and the remarkable staff of Drews' Village Green.
Patricia was born to Wilber and Effie (Hiller) Spieth, on February 21. 1932. As a teenager, Pat met the love of her life, Carl Densmore, and they were married for 45 years until his death on May 16, 1993. The union produced three children: Bruce Densmore (Denise) of Hillsdale; Brenda Blythe of Hillsdale, and Brad (Cathy) Densmore of Osseo. They were also blessed with six granddaughters, two great-granddaughters, and four great-grandsons. She is survived by a brother, governor-award-winning former baseball coach Lowell Spieth of Frontier, and two sisters in-law, along with many nieces, nephews, cousins, and lifelong friends.
Preceding her in death were her parents, husband, two brothers and one sister.
Patricia was employed at G.C. Murphy in downtown Hillsdale, and later became a department manager at Murphy Mart, when it occupied the space that currently houses Kroger. She last attended Hillsdale Nazarene Church, and prior to that frequented Hillsdale Baptist Church. Pat was active in the Camden-Frontier Mothers' Club when her kids were in school, and she lived for her family. She supported her church, many charities, and enjoyed helping others. Pat was an outstanding cook and baker, and her chocolate chip and Christmas cookies were legendary!
We would encourage those wishing to donate in Pat's memory to consider Hospice of Hillsdale, the Carl Densmore Christmas Wish Fund c/o Hillsdale County Community Foundation, or to simply perform an act of kindness as a tribute to Pat.
Friends may call at Van Horn Eagle Funeral Home (Hillsdale) on Wednesday, May 22, from 2– 4, or 6 –8 p.m. On Thursday May 23rd at 2:00 p.m., a time of sharing will take place at Frontier Cemetery (Clark Road off Montgomery Road). Those attending will have an opportunity to share a story or thought on what Pat's life has meant to them, and help us all frame the picture of her we will continue to carry in our minds and hearts.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on May 20, 2019