Eagle Funeral Home New Jonesville Chapel
109 East St
Jonesville, MI 49250
(517) 849-9191
Patsy A Alaniz

Patsy A Alaniz Obituary
Patsy A. Alaniz, of Jonesville, passed away Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family. She was born in Hillsdale to Clarence "Ray" Kyser and Cora (Boldrey) McIlvain.

The family is honoring Patsy's request for no visitation or funeral services. Arrangements are entrusted to the Eagle Funeral Home in Jonesville. Memorial contributions are suggested to Elara Caring Hospice in Jackson, Michigan or Samaritan's Purse in Boone, North Carolina. Please visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com to share online condolences with the family.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Apr. 17, 2020
