Patsy A. McKimmy
1947 - 2020
Patsy Ann McKimmy, age 72, of Manitou Beach, formerly of Hudson, passed away June 9, 2020, at home, surrounded by her loving family.
She was born Nov. 27, 1947, in Hudson.
Patsy is survived by her significant other, Charles Keener of Manitou Beach; her children, Kenny (Angie) McKimmy of Medina, Jody McKimmy of Hudson, Susan (Steve) Wright of Hudson, Diane (Joe) Varga of Cement City and Becky McKimmy of Adrian; two sisters, Nancy (Dennis) Parkhurst of Hudson and Dorothy Kelley of Adrian; and three brothers, Junior Luft of North Adams, Chuck Luft of Addison and Bruce Fowler of Clinton.
Patsy is a grandmother of 12, great-grandmother of 16, several nieces, nephews, cousins and her extended family. She is preceded in death by a daughter, Patricia Ann McKimmy; two brothers, Hank Luft and Richard Luft; and her parents, Ira Luft Jr., Fred and Ella May Fowler.
Patsy loved camping, fishing and spending time with her family.
Visitation will be 2-8 p.m. Friday, June 12, 2020, at Brown-Van Hemert Funeral Home in Hudson. Cremation will take place after visitation. Due to COVID-19, social distancing will take place,with 10 people at a time in the funeral home.
Send condolences to the family at www.brownvanhemert.com.

Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
12
Visitation
02:00 - 08:00 PM
Brown-Van Hemert Funeral Homes Inc
Funeral services provided by
Brown-Van Hemert Funeral Homes Inc
504 W Main St
Hudson, MI 49247
(517) 448-2941
