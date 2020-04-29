|
|
Patsy Elizabeth Curtis, age 87, of Hillsdale, Michigan and formerly of Highland, California, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, April 27, 2020.
She was born September 8, 1932 in Vinita, Oklahoma to Thomas and Evelyn (Parrish) Quishenberry. Patsy married Carl Eugene Curtis on June 1, 1952 and he preceded her in death on May 13, 1987.
Memorial services for Patsy Curtis will take place at a later date in California. Patsy will be laid to rest at Hillside Memorial Park in Redlands, California. Arrangements are entrusted to VanHorn-Eagle Funeral Home in Hillsdale. Memorial contributions are suggested to Hospice of Hillsdale County. Please visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com to leave online condolences for the family.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Apr. 29, 2020