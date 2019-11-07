|
|
Patty Lou Silva, 76, of Litchfield, passed away Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at her home. She was born July 22, 1943 in Girard, Michigan. She married Moises Silva on June 10, 1966 and he survives.
Surviving besides her husband, Moises are four children; ten grandchildren and two great-granddaughters; and five siblings.
Patty was preceded in death by her parents, Ralph and Helen Innis and 12 siblings.
Private graveside services for Patty Lou Silva will be held at Mt. Hope Cemetery in Litchfield. Arrangements are entrusted to the Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel in Litchfield.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Nov. 7, 2019