Paul Arthur Jones Jr., age 88, of Jonesville, passed away Friday, October 30, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born May 17, 1932 in Hillsdale to Paul and Rena (Worden) Jones Sr. He grew up on Maumee Street in Jonesville and also spent time on the family dairy farm on Borden and Sterling Rd. When he was 12 years old, he learned to drive on a 1930 Model-A pickup truck, so he could go to milk the cows. When he was 15 years old, he won a National Dairy Judging 1st place award.
Paul started his first paying job for 75¢ an hour at Kiddie Brush & Toy at age 16 for his father Paul A. Jones, Sr. He met his future wife, Lillian Anna Mae Potts during high school and they later married on June 22, 1952 upon her graduation. During his high school years, he was an accomplished athlete, playing basketball, first base for the baseball team, and fullback on the football team. He graduated from Jonesville High School in 1951.
Paul graduated from Michigan State University of Agriculture and Applied Sciences in 1955 with a Bachelor of Arts Degree. He studied agricultural business, accounting, and mechanical engineering. He served with the ROTC for four years in college. After graduation, he was commissioned as a 2nd Lieutenant in the US Army and later promoted to 1st Lieutenant, serving at Fort Riley, Kansas and Fort Benning, Georgia. After his military service, Paul returned to Jonesville to work with his father. He became a member of the Society of Plastics Engineers in 1958 and, in 1970, he started his own custom injection molding business, PLAS-TEC in Edon, OH. Paul retired in 2000, after selling his business.
In the early 1960's he enjoyed raising purebred beagles and participating in field trials. His #1 pastime was buying, caring for, showing, and parading his classic car collection which included 12 Corvettes and 3 Shelby Mustangs. He also held the #2 Bidder Seat at Dana Mecum Auctions. His favorite car he ever owned was his 1980 turbo-charged, screamin' yellow, T-Top Corvette, followed closely by his pennant blue and white 1958 Corvette convertible.
He and his wife Anna enjoyed wintering in Palm Beach, Florida at Palm Worth condominiums for almost 30 years. Paul's family was extremely important to him and was always his first priority. In his retirement, Paul loved to travel and spend time with his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. He had a very close relationship with his nieces, nephews, and their families, all of whom loved him dearly.
Survivors include two daughters, Alicia (Louis) Lessard of Jonesville and Corinne (Glenn) Watson of Trevor, Wisconsin; six grandchildren, Adrienne (Anthony) Miller, Ashleigh Lessard, Alexis (James) Lessard-Templin, Paul Louis Lessard, Derek Watson and Colin Watson; 5 great-grandchildren, Addison Miller, Hendrick Miller, Ellinor Miller, Belle Lessard-Templin and Caroline Lessard-Templin and his cousin, Ann Worden Fitch of St. Paul, Minnesota.
In addition to his wife, Anna Mae, Paul was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Sally E. Smith.
A celebration of life service for Paul Jones will take place in the summer of 2021. He will be interred at Sunset View Cemetery in Jonesville. Arrangements have been entrusted to Eagle Funeral Home in Jonesville.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Hospice of Hillsdale County. Please visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com
to share online condolences and memories with the family.