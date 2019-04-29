|
Paul Arthur Leece, 76 of Litchfield, passed away Friday, April 26, 2019 at the Hillsdale Hospital. He was born September 27, 1942 in Hillsdale to Gale E. and Virginia M. (Berlin) Leece.
He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Litchfield where he had been a Team Youth Group leader for 27 years, an Associate Pastor for six years and a Jail Minister at the Hillsdale County Jail for ten years. Paul had worked at Jackson National Life until his retirement at age 45. He enjoyed traveling, especially out West and to Israel and Australia. Paul collected eagles, enjoyed Michigan sports, singing in the choir and quartets, rose gardening with his mother and classic cars. Paul was a very generous man with his time, talents and resources.
Paul is survived by his sister-in-law, Linda (Shaw) Leece; nieces, Theresa (Jeff) Freese of Fruitport, MI and Laurie (Mike) Lehman of Butler, IN; nephew, Timothy (Kay Roberts) Leece of Coldwater; four great nieces, Jasmine (John) Mathews, Ashleigh Leece and McKenna Leece all of Thornton, CO and Vanessa Lehman of Butler, IN; great-great nephew, Levi Mathews of Thornton, CO and many cousins and friends.
Paul was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Edward Leece and great niece, Shelby Leece.
Funeral services for Paul Arthur Leece will be Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 2 p.m. at the First Baptist Church of Litchfield with Pastor Brent Stille officiating. Interment will follow in Mount Hope Cemetery. The family will receive friends for visitation on Friday from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at the Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel in Litchfield.
Memorials are suggested to the First Baptist Church of Litchfield.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Apr. 29, 2019