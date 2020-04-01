|
|
Paul D. Keiser, 85, of Osseo, passed away Sunday, March 29, 2020, at the Laurels of Coldwater. He was born March 12, 1935 in Cambria Twp., Michigan to Levi & Laura (Webb) Keiser.
Paul was a graduate of Hillsdale High School. He served his country in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean Conflict era, stationed in French Morocco. Paul retired from Allied Products in Hillsdale after over 40 years of employment.
Surviving are two children, Cathy (Bob) Galloway of Reading and Phil (Linda) Keiser of Osseo; two grandchildren, Alicia Galloway (Matt Young) and Kiley Keiser; and three great-grandchildren, Abby, Graham and Connor.
Paul was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Jerry Caldwell and four siblings, Don, Dale, June and Pauline.
In the interest of the public health safety of family and friends, private family graveside services for Paul Keiser will take place at the Morgan Cemetery in Cambria Twp. Arrangements are entrusted to the VanHorn-Eagle Funeral Home in Hillsdale.
Memorial contributions in memory of Paul are suggested to the Hillsdale Senior Center, Meals on Wheels program. For online condolences, please visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Apr. 1, 2020