Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Paul Moore
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul E. Moore


1933 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Paul E. Moore Obituary
Paul Eugene Moore, of Hillsdale, passed away Jan. 9, 2020, in Georgia.

He was born Sept. 13, 1933, in Hillsdale, to Beryl and Wauneta Moore.

He was formerly married to Sharon Burlew Moore for 30 years.

Paul is survived by his children, Gregory Moore, Dennis Moore, Theresa Grant Moore and John Kevin Moore. He was preceded in passing by his parents; five siblings; and one son, Michael Moore.

Paul served in the US Navy for 20 years before he retired.

Per his wishes, cremation has taken place. Interment will take place at Fort Custer National Cemetery in Battle Creek in September.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Jan. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Paul's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -