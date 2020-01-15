|
Paul Eugene Moore, of Hillsdale, passed away Jan. 9, 2020, in Georgia.
He was born Sept. 13, 1933, in Hillsdale, to Beryl and Wauneta Moore.
He was formerly married to Sharon Burlew Moore for 30 years.
Paul is survived by his children, Gregory Moore, Dennis Moore, Theresa Grant Moore and John Kevin Moore. He was preceded in passing by his parents; five siblings; and one son, Michael Moore.
Paul served in the US Navy for 20 years before he retired.
Per his wishes, cremation has taken place. Interment will take place at Fort Custer National Cemetery in Battle Creek in September.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Jan. 15, 2020