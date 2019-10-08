|
Paul Ross Rogers, age 57, of Peachtree City, Georgia passed away peacefully Saturday, October 5, 2019 in Jonesville surrounded by his loving family.
He was born November 20, 1961 in Pine Bluff, Arkansas to Richard and Martha (McGarity) Rogers.
A family celebration of life for Paul Rogers will take place at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Eagle Funeral Home in Jonesville.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the or Hospice of Hillsdale County. Please visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com to share memories with family.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Oct. 8, 2019