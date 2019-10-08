Home

POWERED BY

Services
Eagle Funeral Home New Jonesville Chapel
109 East St
Jonesville, MI 49250
(517) 849-9191
Resources
More Obituaries for Paul Rogers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul R Rogers

Send Flowers
Paul R Rogers Obituary
Paul Ross Rogers, age 57, of Peachtree City, Georgia passed away peacefully Saturday, October 5, 2019 in Jonesville surrounded by his loving family.

He was born November 20, 1961 in Pine Bluff, Arkansas to Richard and Martha (McGarity) Rogers.

A family celebration of life for Paul Rogers will take place at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Eagle Funeral Home in Jonesville.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the or Hospice of Hillsdale County. Please visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com to share memories with family.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Oct. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Paul's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.