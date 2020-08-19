Paul "Tiny" "Tim" Truitt, of Jerome, Michigan, passed away Saturday, August 15, 2020, at his home. He was born January 14, 1958 in Albion, Michigan, the son of Verl, Sr. and Evelyn (Wagner) Truitt.
He is survived by his wife, Sharon Truitt, whom he married on July 14, 1979; two sons, Brandon (Karlee) Truitt of Jonesville and Darren (Kayla) Truitt of Jerome; five grandchildren, Macie and Oliver Truitt and Brenden, Brantley and Braelynn Truitt; one sister, Doris Russ of North Adams; one brother, Dean (Eloise) Truitt of Moscow and several nieces and nephews and many friends, including special friends, Donna Hills and Patti Smith. He was preceded in death by his parents; one grandson, Landon Glenn Truitt; two brothers, Verl, Jr. "Punk" Truitt and Darrel "Skip" Truitt and two sisters, Hazel Jean Hobart and Virginia "Pude" Pankhurst.
Mr. Truitt worked as a Prison Guard, for over 20 years, through the Department of Corrections in the Jackson and Coldwater facilities retiring in 2010 from the Jackson facility. He also worked and served his community as a Firefighter for 44 years, through the Moscow Township Fire Department. He was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather and friend, who will be missed by all who knew him.
A funeral service to honor the life of Mr. Paul "Tiny" "Tim" Truitt, will be held at the Hillsdale Assembly of God, (4075 Beck Road, Jonesville, MI 49250) on Friday, August 21, 2020, beginning at 11:00 a.m., with Gary Truitt officiating. Cremation will follow the service and a private interment will take place in the Northlawn Cemetery, in North Adams. The family will receive friends for an outdoor visitation at Hampton Funeral Home in Hillsdale, on Thursday, from 2 – 8 p.m. The family will also receive friends for visitation at Hillsdale Assembly of God, on Friday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Following executive orders face masks and social distancing are requested at the visitations and service. Friends who wish may make memorial contributions to the Moscow Township Fire Department.
Please visit www.hamptonfuneralhomes.com
to sign the guest book and/or send a condolence to the family.