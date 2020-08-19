1/1
Paul T Walter
1943 - 2020
Paul Timothy Walter, 76, of Hillsdale (known as Paul, Tim, P.T., Coach and Mr. Walter), passed away Monday, June 15, 2020 at Drews Country Living. Paul was born July 21, 1943 in Findlay, Ohio to Paul Cochard Walter and Emma Lorena (Haldeman) Walter. He married Sue Ann Smith on December 18, 1971 and she survives.

Paul graduated from Galion, Ohio High School in 1961. He received his Bachelor's degree from the University of Findlay in 1965, and received his Master's degree from Indiana University in 1971. Paul taught Chemistry, Physics and General Science for 40 years at Hillsdale High School. He also coached football for 35 years and was the head varsity football coach for five of those 35 years. He was proud to be a Hillsdale Hornet. Paul was recognized in 2016 by the Michigan High School Coaches Association for his 35 years in the interscholastic athletic programs at Hillsdale High School, with a place in the MHSCA Hall of Fame. Paul served on the Hillsdale Community School Board for eight years.

Paul was a member of the Hillsdale First United Methodist Church. He was church treasurer for 20 years and held many other positions at the church through the years. Paul enjoyed being a part of the Sauk Theater from 1976- 1980. He was an interested and strong member as an officer and negotiator for the Hillsdale Education Association. He also belonged to the Michigan Education Association. Paul enjoyed traveling with his wife (Mackinac Island was a favorite place), computers, photography, and spending time with his family.

Paul is survived by his wife, Sue; daughter, Jennifer (Terry) Parisian of DeWitt; son, Matthew (Jacqueline) Walter of Ann Arbor; granddaughters, Jenelle and Jocelyn Sellepack; step-granddaughter, Savannah Parisian; sister-in-law, Trudy Walter of Amenia, New York; nephew, Hans (Sarah) Walter of Shaker Heights, Ohio and aunt, Betty Alge of Chardon, Ohio.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, James A. Walter.

A memorial visitation for Paul Walter will take place Friday, August 21, 2020 from 5:00-8:00 PM at the VanHorn-Eagle Funeral Home in Hillsdale. In accordance with executive orders, social distancing and masks are required for indoor gatherings. Due to current COVID-19 restrictions, a private memorial service will take place at Hillsdale First United Methodist Church.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Hillsdale First United Methodist Church, Hospice of Hillsdale County or Hillsdale High School Athletic Boosters. Please visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com to share online memories and condolences.

Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Van Horn-Eagle Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Van Horn-Eagle Funeral Home
40 S Manning St
Hillsdale, MI 49242
(517) 437-3160
