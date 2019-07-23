|
Pauline E. Betzer, age 89 years of Osseo, passed away on Friday, July 19, 2019, at her daughter's home in Jonesville. She was born on November 9, 1929, in Hudson, the daughter of John and Alta (Flowers) Fitch. Pauline graduated from Hudson High School in 1947. She married Carl H. Betzer on June 4, 1949 in Angola, Indiana. He preceded her in death on May 20, 1992. Pauline was a homemaker, who was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She cherished family activities and will be dearly missed.
Surviving are three daughters, Donna (Reginald "Tony") Francis of Jonesville, Cindy Schrom of Hillsdale and Peggy (Timothy) Stump of Osseo, six sons, Carl (Jan) Betzer of Pittsford, Ronald Betzer of Osseo, Gary (Cindy) Betzer of Pittsford, Richard Betzer of Hillsdale, Russell (April) Betzer of Osseo and Bradley (Lacie) Betzer of Pittsford, 28 grandchildren, 40 great-grandchildren, 5 great-great-grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her husband, daughter, Mary Jo Betzer, son, James Betzer, 3 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren, parents and 5 brothers and sisters.
Funeral Services for Pauline will be held at 1:00 P.M. Thursday, July 25, 2019, at the Brown-Van Hemert Funeral Home in Hudson with Pastor Gary Stauffer officiating. Burial will follow at Evergreen-Burt Cemetery in Ransom Township, Hillsdale County, Michigan. Visitation will be held from 6-8 P.M. on Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at the funeral home.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on July 23, 2019