Pauline Louise Fisk, 92, of Camden, passed away Sunday, June 23, 2019 at the Hillsdale County Medical Care Facility.
She was born January 16, 1927 in Bridgewater Township, Ohio to Elgie and Madeline (Decker) Hagaman.
Pauline married Leland Dale Fisk on November 4, 1951 and he preceded her in death in 1989.
She graduated as the Salutatorian of Osseo High School, class of 1945. After Pauline graduated she went to work at the Pants Factory in Jackson.
She also had been employed at the Touse Clothing Store in Hillsdale and then Wal-Mart as a greeter until her retirement in 2010.
Pauline enjoyed round and square dancing, gardening, going to the Gospel Barn. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and attending all their sporting events.
Pauline is survived by her children, Mary Jane (Lawrence) Willoughby of Mishawaka, IN, Gail Anne (Mark) Caldwell of Hillsdale and John Dale (Dawn) Fisk of Edon, OH; sisters, Maxine Titus of Hillsdale and Doris Stuchell of Jonesville; sister-in-law, Betty Hagaman of Osseo; brothers, Ron Hagaman of E. Lansing and Don Hagaman of Peoria, IL; 10 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren.
In addition to her husband, Leland, Pauline was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Edith; brother, Richard; brother-in-laws, Archie Bell, Don Titus and George Stuchell.
A funeral service for Pauline Louise Fisk will be held Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel in Reading with Pastor Don Lee officiating.
Interment will follow in Osborne Cemetery in Amboy Township.
Family will receive friends for visitation on Friday from 5-8 PM at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers memorials are suggested to the Gospel Barn. To view this obituary or send condolences, visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on June 26, 2019