Pearl M. Syerson
1930 - 2020
Pearl M. Syerson, age 90, of Jonesville, and formerly of Detroit and West Bloomfield, passed away Saturday, November 28, 2020, at The Laurels of Coldwater.
She was born May 25, 1930, in Detroit, to Ignance Patrick and Rose (Bosak) Wolski.
Pearl graduated from Holy Redeemer Catholic School in 1948 and she went on to work for area banks in Detroit. In 1981, she received her bachelor's degree in criminal justice and went on to serve as a probation officer in Oakland County for more than 20 years. Pearl was a talented artist, caring animal lover and avid swimmer and reader. She also belonged to writer societies.
Survivors include two children, Debra (Al) Rivera of Jonesville and Paul Syerson of Novi; four grandchildren, Dr. Colleen (Dr. Mark Oliver) Brady, Maureen (Jake) Frame, Al Rivera II and Amanda Bolak; and five great-grandchildren, Miles, Eleanor, Luke, David and Alexis.
In the interest of public health and safety, private family services for Pearl Syerson will be held at Sunset View Cemetery in Jonesville. Family and friends are invited to view a live webcast of the graveside service at 11 a.m. Thursday, December 3, 2020, by visiting the tribute wall on Pearl's obituary page, www.eaglefuneralhomes.com. Arrangements are entrusted to Eagle Funeral Home in Jonesville.?Memorial contributions are suggested to Greater Hillsdale Humane Society.


Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
