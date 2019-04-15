|
Dr. Peter Cartwright (Doc) Baldwin, 90, passed away peacefully and surrounded by family on April 15, 2019 in Michigan.
Doc was born August 17, 1928 in Freeport, New York, the youngest child of Charles and Esther (Cutter) Baldwin. Raised on Long Island in New York, he was the son of a ship captain and once had a job on a ship that traveled to and from Central America loading and transporting bananas. His love of animals was first fostered on a farm on Long Island where his father got him the job fully intending to direct him toward a career in Veterinary medicine – and it worked. Doc was a veteran of the US Army and spent time in Seoul, Korea during the Korean conflict.
A graduate of the College of Veterinary Medicine at Michigan State University, he married Nancy Jane (Shannon) Baldwin in 1953 and together they founded and operated Baldwin Clinic Veterinary practice from 1953 until 1991. Although widely known for his playful singing to pets and nicknames and child-like love of all animals (except horses), he was also an extraordinarily progressive and innovative Veterinarian. He was among the first to successfully implant a pacemaker in a dog and he helped a number of disabled animals to move freely using a hind-leg "wheelie" device which he was once asked to showcase for the NBC Today Show. Beginning his practice as a large animal doctor, he once knew every farmer (and cow) in Quincy and in later years focused on dogs and cats and ultimately treated most every kind of domestic beast in God's kingdom -- including birds and snakes and iquanas. Anyone who ever brought a pet to Baldwin Clinic would attest that there never was, nor ever will be, a Veterinarian quite like Doc.
Always a passionate believer in small town values and way of life, Doc was a civic leader and contributor in many ways. He served as president of the Quincy city council for many years and President of the Branch County School Board. He founded and ran the Charlie Ryan Scholarship fund for Quincy High School students and joined enthusiastically in almost every important Quincy-related cause over the past 60 years. He was particularly committed to Rotary and epitomized the Club's motto of "service above self." He earned the club's highest honor, a Paul Harris Fellow, and served the club as president. During his term he dubbed the Quincy branch "the world's finest Rotary Club" - a motto that has endured to this day.
Doc was a man of many passions and great curiosity. After retiring he became a master wordworker and created a series of lovingly-crafted pieces that will live on in his family. He loved to fly kites and body surf on the shores of Oahu, Hawaii and was even known and beloved there as Makapuu Pete. He liked loud fireworks, a grilled hot dog, and an MSU Spartan football victory. He relished sharing a bawdy joke with the guys at the coffee shop and bantering about any Spartan victory or Wolverine loss. He adored playing Santa Claus for the community children at Christmas time. He could make an exciting adventure out of burning leaves, or growing a tomato, or running to the hardware store. He rose every morning with a job to do and an excitement about what the day would bring. He wrung every ounce of life out of his 90 years.
Proud as he was of his Veterinary practice and community service, Doc clearly would contend that his greatest joy and legacy is his family-which he loved to say extended as far as Honolulu, Hawaii. He was unabashedly proud of his three sons and never missed an opportunity to brag about them. He had abundant love to give and was a devoted husband to his first wife Jane of 52 years and his second wife Marie (Chambers) Baldwin who survives him.
Survivors include his second wife, Marie, son and daughter-in-law Scott and Susan Baldwin of Northville, MI; son and daughter-in-law Timothy and JoEllen Baldwin of Bloomington, Indiana; and son and daughter-in-law Tyler and Jana Baldwin of Quincy, MI and three step children. He had eight grandchildren; 12 step grandchildren and six step great grandchildren, all of whom he loved dearly and spoiled shamelessly.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Nancy Jane Shannon and siblings Cynthia Stephenson and David Baldwin.
Visitations will be Wednesday, April 17, 2019 from 4-8 p.m. at the Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel, 111 E. Chicago St.,Quincy. Funeral services will be held Thursday, April 18 at 11 p.m. at Union Church, 8 Fulton Street, Quincy.
In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations in celebration of Doc's life be made to: The Quincy Library, 11 N. Main St, Quincy, MI 49082 or .
The family would like to thank all the caretakers at the Marshall Nursing and Rehabilitation Community and the Maple Lawn Medical Care Facility for the loving care Doc received over the past year.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Apr. 15, 2019