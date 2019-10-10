|
Bishop Peter H. Beckwith, age 80, of Hillsdale, passed away Friday, October 4, 2019, at St. Joseph Mercy Hospital in Ann Arbor. He was born September 8, 1939 in Battle Creek, MI to Robert & Florence "Frosty" (Hess) Beckwith. Peter was married July 10, 1965 to Melinda (Foulke) Beckwith.
Peter earned his degrees of Bachelor of Arts and Honorary Doctor of Theology from Hillsdale College and degrees of Master of Divinity and Honorary Doctor of Divinity from the University of the South, Sewanee, Tennessee; the degrees of Master of Sacred Theology and Honorary Doctor of Humane Letters from Nashotah House Seminary, Nashotah, Wisconsin. Bishop Beckwith served 18 years as the Episcopal Bishop of Springfield, Illinois, retiring in 2010. It was there he also served as a chaplain to the Illinois State Police, an office he held until his passing. In May of 2014, Bishop Beckwith was appointed the Assisting Bishop of the Anglican Church in North America, for the Anglican Diocese of the Great Lakes. Bishop Beckwith served his country in the Chaplain Corps of the United States Navy Reserve for 27 years. He retired in September 1999 as the Deputy Chief of Chaplain for Total Force with the rank of Rear Admiral (RDML). He served as Chaplain for Hillsdale College from 2010-2016 where he retired and was named Chaplain Emeritus. Bishop Beckwith was active in Delta Tau Delta's Kappa Chapter, where he served as both Chapter Adviser and Chaplain.
He is survived by his wife Melinda of 54 years, two sons, Peter II (wife Fiona) Beckwith, of Westerville, OH and Mike (wife Martina) Beckwith of Eagle, CO; four grandchildren, Lauren, Nikki, Emma and Mishko Beckwith; and brother, Jon (wife Kathy) Beckwith of Hillsdale.
Bishop Beckwith was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Robert E. Beckwith, Jr.
Peter's life was centered on the warmth of giving and sincere concern for others. Whether from the pulpit, or in one-to-one private conversations, he was always honest and straight-forward, yet thoughtful and relatable. Peter will always be positively remembered by his parishioners, acquaintances, friends and loving family which he cherished deeply.
Funeral services for Bishop Peter Beckwith will be held Friday, October 18, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Christ Chapel of Hillsdale College with Bishop Ronald Jackson officiating. Interment will follow at Lakeview Cemetery in Hillsdale. The family will receive friends for visitation Thursday, from 5-8, PM, at the VanHorn-Eagle Funeral Home in Hillsdale.
Memorial contributions are suggested to The Anglican Church of the Great Lakes, Holy Trinity Parish or Christ Chapel at Hillsdale College.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Oct. 10, 2019