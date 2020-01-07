|
Philip H. Houseknecht, 71 of Jonesville, passed away Friday, January 3, 2020, at Henry Ford Allegiance Health in Jackson.
He was born July 28, 1948 in Detroit, his parents were Fred & Rachel (Corylel) Houseknecht. Phil married Irene Butler on August 9, 2010 and she survives in Jonesville.
Phil was a machinist at C.N. Industries in Mosherville for 45 years. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving his country during the Vietnam Era. Phil was a graduate of Hillsdale High School and also attended the Jonesville Community Schools. He attended vocation school and learned to repair autos. Phil was a member of the DAV. He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and especially loved spending time with his great-grandson, Landen .
Surviving besides his wife Irene are six children, Angela Crafts & Doug Clark of Reading, Greg Shepherd of Jonesville, Randi (Troy) Daniels of Pittsburg, PA, Michael (Kimberly) Butler of Southgate, Scott (Sherry) Houseknecht of Litchfield and Tammy Daglow of Jonesville; six grandchildren and many great-grandchildren; siblings Ellen and Joan Conklin, both of Jonesville.
Phil was preceded in death by his parents and three siblings, Dean and Fred Houseknecht and James Potter.
Memorial services with military honors for Phil Houseknecht will be Wednesday, January 8, 2020, at 11:00 AM, at the Eagle Funeral Home in Jonesville with Pastor Brent Stille officiating. The family will receive friends for visitation Wednesday morning from 10:00 AM until services at 11:00 AM, at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Jonesville American Legion. For online condolences. please visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Jan. 7, 2020