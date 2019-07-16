|
After a 9 month battle with cancer, Phil Wilson has gone home into the arms of his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on Saturday, July 13, 2019. He was born December 23, 1963 in Coldwater to Philip and Janice (Ruder) Wilson. Phil married Laura Gibbs on July 15, 1989 and she survives.
Phil graduated from Hillsdale High School in 1982 and then went on to attend ITI in Ft. Wayne, Indiana. He received his Bachelor's degree from Ferris State University in 1987.
He was the President and manufacturing engineer at Johan van de Weerd Company Inc. in Litchfield. Phil was a member of College Baptist Church, the Knights of Pythias Allen Post #230, Hillsdale Elks Lodge Post #1575 and former Pittsford school board member. He enjoyed coaching Pop Warner and Rocket Football in Hillsdale and Pittsford and volunteering for the Pittsford Athletic Boosters.
In addition to his wife of 30 years, Laura Wilson of Pittsford and his parents, Phil and Jan Wilson of Hillsdale, Phil is survived by two sons, Tyler (Brietta Allen) Wilson of Coldwater and Travis (Hannah Jeffers) Wilson of Pittsford and one sister, Penny Wilson of Howell.
Memorial services for Phil Wilson will take place Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at 11:00 AM at College Baptist Church in Hillsdale with Pastor Ben Cuthbert officiating. Interment will take place at a later date at Churches Corners Cemetery in Wheatland Township. The family will receive friends for visitation on Tuesday from 4-8 PM at VanHorn-Eagle Funeral Home in Hillsdale.
Memorial contributions are suggested to College Baptist Church.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on July 16, 2019