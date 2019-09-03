|
|
Philip R. Fether, 67, of Osseo, died peacefully late Friday evening, August 30, 2019, surrounded by his loving family at the Hospice of Lenawee Home.
He was born July 14, 1952, in Hudson, the son of the late Lolon and Margaret (McKown) Fether.
Phil was a 1970 graduate of Pittsford Area School, and advanced his education at Jackson Community College. He married the former Sandra J. Wagner on December 28, 1973, at their parish, Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Hudson, and they enjoyed over 45 years of happy marriage.
Surviving in addition to his wife, Sandra, are three children, Corey Fether of Chelsea, MI, Lynette (James) Keillor of Ludington, MI, and Holly (Shawn) Schlicker of Williamsburg, MI; four siblings, Louise (Harold) Wolfinger of Litchfield, Edwin Fether of Camden, Mark (Mary) Fether of Pittsford, and Lawrence (Barbara) Fether of Pittsford; seven grandchildren, Taryn Fether, Peyton Fether, Mackenzie Keillor, Tyler Keillor, Caden Schlicker, Alexis Schlicker, and Carter Schlicker.
In addition to his parents, Phil was preceded in death by a brother, Paul Fether.
The family will receive friends for visitation on Tuesday, September 3, 2019, from 4 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the Eagle Funeral Home in Hudson, concluding with a vigil prayer service at 6:30 p.m. A Mass of Resurrection for the soul of Philip Fether will be celebrated on Wednesday, September 4, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Hudson, to be presided by Father Todd Koenigsknecht. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery.
Memorial contributions to honor Phil are suggested to benefit Sacred Heart Catholic Church or . Friends can share memories and words of comfort with the family online at www.eaglefuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Sept. 3, 2019