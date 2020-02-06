Home

Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel
220 N Chicago St
Litchfield, MI 49252
(517) 542-3098
Rev. Phillip B. Potter


1943 - 2020
Rev. Phillip B. Potter Obituary
Rev. Phillip B. Potter, 76, of Hillsdale, passed away Sunday, February 2, 2020 at the Laurels of Coldwater. He was born September 25, 1943 in Hillsdale to Carlyle and Marilyn (Svoboda) Potter. He married Gloria Jean (Phegley) on September 26, 1964 and she survives.

Rev. Phil graduated from Hillsdale High School in 1963. He was the Pastor of the Hillsdale Revival Center for 40 years. Phil also worked at Hillsdale Tool where he later retired. In his earlier years, Phil liked to hunt.

Surviving besides his wife, Gloria, are daughter, Sheri Potter formerly of Hillsdale; son, Douglas Potter of North Adams; sister, Sarah Potter- McCallister of Nevada; brother, Thomas (Sharon) Potter of Virginia and one grandson, Nate Potter.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothe+rs, Richard and James Potter and one sister, Faith Facenda.

A private graveside service for Rev. Phillip Potter will be held at Oak Grove Cemetery in Hillsdale. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to the Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel in Reading.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Gideon's International.

For online condolences, visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Feb. 6, 2020
