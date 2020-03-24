|
Phillip W. Bowers Sr., 75, of Hillsdale, passed away Thursday, March 19, 2020, at his home. He was born February 8, 1945 in Hudson to Raymond & Rosemary (Borck) Bowers. Phil was married Sept. 20, 1964 to Martha Briner and she survives.
Phil retired from Douglas Auto Tech in Bronson. He was a graduate of Hudson High School and a member of St. Anthony Catholic Church. Phil was also a member of the Yamaha Club, he had an airplane pilot license, was a member of the Percheron Association and Pheasants Forever. Phil was also a former volunteer firefighter for the Jonesville Fire Department.
Surviving besides his wife Martha are three children, Craig (Katrina) Bowers of Jonesville, Melissa (David) Nusz of Peoria, AZ, and Phil (Tonya) Bowers of Jonesville' nine grandchildren; two great-grandchildren with a third great-grandchild on the way; and two siblings, Mary (Keith) Bollwahn of Quincy and Frederick (Donna) Bowers of Ellicott, Maryland.
A memorial mass for Phil Bowers is being planned for a later date at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Hillsdale. There will be no visitation or calling hours at this time. Arrangements are entrusted to the VanHorn-Eagle Funeral Home in Hillsdale.
Memorial contributions are suggested to St. Anthony Church, Hospice of Hillsdale Co or . For online condolences, please visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Mar. 24, 2020