Phyllis G. McLouth, age 75 years of Osseo passed away Sunday, February 2, 2020 at Hillsdale Hospital in Hillsdale.
She was born on May 23, 1944 in Pittsford Township, Hillsdale County, Michigan, the daughter of Gilbert and Ilene (Kimball) Peiffer.
Phyllis married Robert M. McLouth on December 14, 1963 in Jonesville Michigan. He preceded her in death on July 11, 2006.
Surviving Phyllis is her son, Robert Mclouth of Osseo, five brothers, and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband and parents.
Funeral services for Phyllis will be held at 11:00 A.M. Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at the Brown-Van Hemert Funeral Home in Hudson with Pastor Carol Freeland officiating. Private burial will follow at Locust Corners Cemetery in Pittsford, Michigan at a later date. Visitation will be on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 from 5-7 pm at the funeral home.
Condolences and words of comfort can be left at: www.brownvanhemert.com.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Feb. 29, 2020