Phyllis J. Turner, age 91, of Jonesville, passed away Thursday, March 21, 2019 at the Hillsdale County Medical Care Facility surrounded by her loving family. She was born September 14, 1927 in Vandercook Lake, Michigan to Thomas and Lucille (Hart) Collins. Phyllis married Darrell Turner on July 30, 1950 and he survives.
Phyllis graduated from Hillsdale High School in 1945. She was formerly employed at Bell Telephone, RJ Shop and she also worked as a realtor. Phyllis was an active member and former elder and choir member of the Jonesville First Presbyterian Church. She love quilting, sewing and knitting. Phyllis was a member of the Red Hats, Moscow Touring Club and Gold Wing Road Riders. In their retirement, Phyllis and Darrell also enjoyed wintering in New Port Richey, Florida.
In addition to her loving husband, Darrell Turner, Phyllis is survived by a daughter, Debra (Craig) Boardman of Jonesville; grandson, Matthew (Taylor) Boardman of Kalamazoo; great-grandson, Cooper Boardman and sister, Joanne (Gerry) Boehlke of Albion.
Phyllis was preceded in death by her parents; son, David Turner and sister, Shirley Bemis.
Funeral services for Phyllis Turner will be held Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Jonesville First Presbyterian Church with Rev. Lynne McQuown officiating. Interment will follow at Sunset View Cemetery in Jonesville. The family will receive friends for visitation on Monday from 6-8 p.m. at the Eagle Funeral Home in Jonesville.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Jonesville First Presbyterian Church.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Mar. 22, 2019