|
|
Phyllis M. Bilby, 81, of Jerome, passed away April 8, 2020, at HCMCF. She was born Sept. 28, 1938, in Hillsdale County to Elmer and Marie (Small) Sheffer. Phyllis married Eldon Bilby on Oct. 3, 1964.
Phyllis loved to fish, cook, and make floral arrangements, but most of all she loved to spend time with her family and friends often holding gatherings at her home. She was always the life of the party and loved entertaining people. Of the many things she will be remembered for, her quick wit, dancing the two step and her famous homemade noodles will surely top the list. But the main thing people will remember is how she brought a smile to their faces.
Phyllis is survived by her daughter Gina (Claude) Price, granddaughters Amanda (Tracie) Clark, Ashley Price and three great granddaughters, all of Jerome. Two step sons, Lee (Debbie) Bilby of Albion and Douglas (Wendy) Bilby of Jackson. Seven step grandchildren and eight great grandchildren. Two sisters, Maxine Miller of Hillsdale and Delores (Joel) Post of Jerome and one sister-in-law, Loretta (Paul) Sheffer of Jerome. Many nieces, nephews and cousins. Phyllis was preceded in death by her husband, Eldon, her parents and five siblings.
A celebration of life for Phyllis will take place at a later date.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Apr. 14, 2020