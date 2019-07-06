|
Phyllis P. Teubert, age 86, of Allen, passed away Friday, July 5, 2019 at the Hillsdale County Medical Care Facility surrounded by her family. She was born May 7, 1933 in Alden, Michigan to James and Velma (Coon) Rose. Phyllis married Edward Teubert Jr. on September 14, 1952 and he preceded her in death on June 26, 2009.
Phyllis graduated from Kalkaska High School and she attended Alma College. She was an active member of Allen United Methodist Church where she enjoyed singing in the choir. She was a member of the Eastern Star, Women's Congress and a former 4-H leader. Phyllis was a jack of all trades and master of most and her family was her first priority.
Survivors include five daughters, Debra (Kevin) Lemke of Allen, Christina (Paul) Powers of Allen, Julie (Carl) Albright of Jonesville, Lisa (Terry) Hubbard of Ida and Amy (Jeff) Turner of Allegan; two sons, Edward Teubert III and James (Karen) Teubert, both of Allen; 26 grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren and two sisters, Margaret "Peggy" Kleckner of Berkley, Michigan and Ruth Colsell of La Mesa, California.
In addition to her husband, Phyllis was preceded in death by her parents; two grandchildren, Andrew Hubbard and Christina Albright and one sister, June Nichols.
Funeral services for Phyllis Teubert will be held Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. at the VanHorn-Eagle Funeral Home in Hillsdale with Pastor Larry Rubingh officiating. Interment will follow at Allen Cemetery. The family will receive friends for visitation on Monday from 6-8 PM at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Allen United Methodist Church – Window Restoration Fund. Please visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com to leave online condolences.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on July 6, 2019