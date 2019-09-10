|
|
Ralph Albert Crosthwaite Jr., age 88, of Hillsdale, passed away Friday, September 6, 2019 at Hillsdale Hospital.
He was born December 13, 1930 in Hillsdale to Ralph and Elsie (Rogers) Crosthwaite. Ralph married Babette Butts on June 3, 1950 and she survives.
Ralph graduated from Hillsdale High School and he served a four year tool and die apprenticeship. He was formerly employed as a tool and die maker for Allied Products in Hillsdale and later retired from General Motors in 1992. As a young child, Ralph delivered newspapers and milk for Nulls Dairy. For many years, he coached Pee Wee baseball and the Reading Brass Little League team. Ralph also enjoyed traveling, taking photos and attending the Hillsdale Free Methodist Church.
In addition to his wife of nearly seventy years, Babette Crosthwaite, Ralph is survived by two daughters, Colette (Jerold) Rooks of Douglas, Michigan and Brenda (Dennis) Metz of Jenison, Michigan; two sons, Ralph (Christene) Crosthwaite of Hastings, Michigan and Roger (Kathleen) Crosthwaite of Schoolcraft, Michigan; eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
Ralph was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents.
A private family graveside service for Ralph Crosthwaite Jr. will take place at a later date at Cambria Cemetery #2. Arrangements are entrusted to VanHorn-Eagle Funeral Home in Hillsdale.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Hillsdale Free Methodist Church. Please visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com to leave online condolences.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Sept. 10, 2019