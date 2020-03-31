Home

Van Horn-Eagle Funeral Home
40 S Manning St
Hillsdale, MI 49242
(517) 437-3160
Ralph D Fitton Obituary
Ralph D. Fitton, 82, of Pittsford, passed away Saturday, March 28, 2020, at the Hillsdale Hospital. He was born Oct. 17, 1937.

In the interest of public health and safety, private family graveside services for Ralph Fitton will take place at Fort Custer National Cemetery in Augusta, Michigan. Arrangements are entrusted to the VanHorn-Eagle Funeral Home in Hillsdale.

Memorial contributions in memory of Ralph are suggested to the Family. For online condolences, please visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Mar. 31, 2020
