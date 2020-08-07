Ralph Morgret, age 70 of Prattville, passed away on August 4, 2020, at Hillsdale Hospital.
He was born on July 27, 1950, in Hudson to Lloyd Morgret and Norean Deck (Lawrence) Gibbs. He married Dorothy Schmig on March 3, 1972, and she along with their infant son, Stacy preceded him in death. On February 21, 1976, Ralph married RoxAnne Thompson and she survives. Ralph proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during Vietnam. He enjoyed hunting, camping, riding his motorcycle, but what was most important to Ralph was spending as much time as possible with his family.
In addition to his wife, RoxAnne, he is survived by his children, Tonya (Jay) Blaker, Larry (Tammy) Morgret, Kamie (Bryan) McMullen, Angela (Steve) Parsons, and Erin (Amelia) Stockford; 13 grandchildren; 7 great grandchildren; and siblings, George (Roxie) Morgret, Roger (Connie) Morgret, Lloydette Willnow, and Debbie Rule. In addition to his first wife, infant son, and parents, he was preceded in death by his stepfather, Lawrence Gibbs; brother, Ed Morgret; and sister, Yvonne Quinn.
Visitation for Ralph will be held on Saturday, August 8, 2020, from 2-6 p.m. at Eagle-Marry Funeral Home, Hudson. Funeral services will be held on Sunday, August 9, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. at Prattville Community Church with Pastor Gary Stauffer officiating.
Those planning a memorial contribution in Ralph's memory are asked to consider the American Heart Association
Online condolences to the family may be offered at www.eaglemarryfuneralhome.com.
