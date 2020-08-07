1/1
Ralph Morgret
1950 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ralph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ralph Morgret, age 70 of Prattville, passed away on August 4, 2020, at Hillsdale Hospital.

He was born on July 27, 1950, in Hudson to Lloyd Morgret and Norean Deck (Lawrence) Gibbs. He married Dorothy Schmig on March 3, 1972, and she along with their infant son, Stacy preceded him in death. On February 21, 1976, Ralph married RoxAnne Thompson and she survives. Ralph proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during Vietnam. He enjoyed hunting, camping, riding his motorcycle, but what was most important to Ralph was spending as much time as possible with his family.

In addition to his wife, RoxAnne, he is survived by his children, Tonya (Jay) Blaker, Larry (Tammy) Morgret, Kamie (Bryan) McMullen, Angela (Steve) Parsons, and Erin (Amelia) Stockford; 13 grandchildren; 7 great grandchildren; and siblings, George (Roxie) Morgret, Roger (Connie) Morgret, Lloydette Willnow, and Debbie Rule. In addition to his first wife, infant son, and parents, he was preceded in death by his stepfather, Lawrence Gibbs; brother, Ed Morgret; and sister, Yvonne Quinn.

Visitation for Ralph will be held on Saturday, August 8, 2020, from 2-6 p.m. at Eagle-Marry Funeral Home, Hudson. Funeral services will be held on Sunday, August 9, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. at Prattville Community Church with Pastor Gary Stauffer officiating.

Those planning a memorial contribution in Ralph's memory are asked to consider the American Heart Association. Online condolences to the family may be offered at www.eaglemarryfuneralhome.com. The Eagle-Marry Funeral Home in Hudson has been entrusted with arrangements.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Aug. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
8
Visitation
02:00 - 06:00 PM
Eagle-Marry Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
9
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Prattville Community Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Eagle Funeral Home
415 W Main St
Hudson, MI 49247
(517) 448-3481
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Eagle Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved