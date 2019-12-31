|
Ralph W. Mapes, 87, of Reading, Michigan died Saturday morning, December 28, 2019, at home surrounded by his loving family under the care of Heartland Hospice of Mason.
He was born January 4, 1932, in Seneca Twp., Michigan the son of the late William and Millie Mapes. He married Mary Embach on August 23, 1968, in Hillsdale, Michigan and she survives.
Ralph raced harness horses for a living, farmed, served in the US Army and was a member of the United States Trotting Association. He was an avid bird watcher and enjoyed nature and horseback riding. He dearly loved his family and especially spending time with his grand children and great grandchildren.
In addition to his wife, Mary, Ralph is survived by three children, Mark (Kelley) Mapes of Allen, MI, Matthew (Beth) Mapes of Reading, MI and Elizabeth Mapes Black of Reading, MI; nine grandchildren, Douglas, Kaitlyn, Sean, Brittany, Rivers, Marshall, Noah, Tyler and Matthew; six great grandchildren, Kristyn, Jordyn, Adelyn, Talan, Kendra and Kasen and one brother, Joseph (Irene) Mapes of Hillsdale, MI.
He was preceded in death by his parents, two sisters, Katherine Albright and Esther Walther and six half-siblings.
The family will receive friends for a visitation on Monday, December 30, 2019, from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the Eagle Funeral Home in Hudson. A Mass of Resurrection for the soul of Ralph Mapes will be celebrated on Tuesday, December 31, at 11:00 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Hudson with Fr. Todd Koenigsknecht presiding. There will be a visitation at the church from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Interment with full military honors by the Hudson American Legion Hannan Colvin Post #180 will follow the mass at Calvary Cemetery in Hudson.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in honor of Ralph can be made to the Heartland Hospice of Mason or Sacred Heart Catholic Church of Hudson. Friends can share memories and words of comfort with the family online at www.eaglefuneralhomes.com
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Dec. 31, 2019