Randall Lee Knapp, 71, of Angola, Ind., died Monday, November 16, 2020, at his home in Angola.
He was born January 26, 1949, in Hillsdale, to Leland and Arletta (Mason) Knapp.
Randall retired from Lambright's Egg Processing Company in LaGrange, Ind. Prior to that, Randall was owner and operator for several years of Montgomery Egg Company in Montgomery.
Surviving are his sons, Daniel (Islam Alhasan) Knapp and Eric Knap, both of Louisville, Ky.; and brother Garry (Linda) Knapp of Salome, Ariz.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
There will be no services at this time.
Condolences may be expressed online through www.weichtfh.com.
Local arrangements handled by Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, Ind.