Randall William 'Randy' Fritze, age 63, of Lake James, Ind., formerly of Hillsdale and Portland, Ind., passed from this world April 20, 2020, surrounded by the love of his family.
Randy was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin July 15, 1956.
Randy was a true cowboy and loved spending time on his ranch, with his horses, his children and grandchildren. He was an auctioneer by trade, always wearing his cowboy hat, boots, that big smile and his heart on his sleeve.
Randy is survived by his sons Jason and Ryan, wife Amy, his father Bill, brother Scott, sister Cheryl (Bob Bildner), granddaughters Ava and Sophie, nieces Ashley and Kali. Randy was preceded in death in 2019 by his beloved mother 'Sis' whom only he could call 'Chief.'
A special thank you to the many friends who supported and encouraged Randy and our family during his valiant battle with cancer, and a big thank you to Parkview Hospice for their care and support.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Apr. 23, 2020