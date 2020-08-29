1/1
Randy Beagle
1956 - 2020
Randy Beagle of Camden, Michigan, passed away on August 26, 2020 at the McGuire Skilled Nursing Facility. He was born on February 20, 1956 in Hillsdale, Michigan to Veryl and Rosemary (Fry) Beagle.

He is survived by two children, Cammy (Jason) Hostetter and Bobby (Lorrie) Beagle; seven grandchildren, Zachary (Melissa) Hostetter, Austin Hostetter, Jessika Hostetter, Jacob Hostetter, Devon Beagle, Timothy Beagle, and Annalissa Beard; two sisters, Bonnie (Dennis) Kirkpatrick, and Carol (Jack) Kipfer.

Randy was preceded in passing by his wife, Patricia Beagle; and one sister, Barbara Tryon.

Randy was a simple man and loved to help people. He enjoyed working on automobiles and fixing anything he could. He loved to spend time outdoors and would often tinker with odd jobs.

A graveside service to honor Randy Beagle will take place at the West Woodbridge Cemetery on Monday, August 31, 2020 beginning at 2:00 P.M. The family will receive friends for visitation on Monday, from 11:00 A.M. until 1:00 P.M. at the Hampton Funeral Home in Hillsdale. Following Executive Orders, no more than 10 people will be allowed in the funeral home at a time and social distancing, with face masks, will be required. Friends who wish may make memorial contributions to Hospice of Hillsdale County. Please visit www.hamptonfuneralhomes.com to sign the guestbook and/or send a condolence to the family.

Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Aug. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
31
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Hampton Funeral Homes - Hillsdale
AUG
31
Graveside service
02:00 PM
West Woodbridge Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Hampton Funeral Homes - Hillsdale
3380 W. Carleton Road
Hillsdale, MI 49242
(517) 437-0605
