Randy D. Bowman, 65, of Reading, passed away Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at his home.
He was born Nov. 9, 1954, in Hillsdale, to Lloyd and Fern (Mulligan) Bowman. He married Darlene Suchocki on Sept. 18, 1982, and she survives.
Randy graduated from Reading High School, class of 1973. He was employed at Reading Feed & Grain for 27 years and retired from Reading Community Schools in September 2019 after 17 years of service. Randy loved camping and spending time with his family.
Survivors, in addition to his wife, Darlene, are four children, Kim (Kris) Kaufmann of Oviedo, Fla., Kelly (Roger) Stewart of Reading, Randy (Kayla) Bowman II of Reading and Josh (Brittany) Bowman of Montgomery; 12 grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and two more on the way; siblings Sandy (Jim) Newell of Reading, Ken (Janet) Bowman of White Bear, Minn., and Elaine (Rick) Wetterlind of Duluth, Minn.
Randy was preceded in death by his parents; and a daughter, Jenny Bowman.
In the interest of the public health and by executive order from the state of Michigan requiring 10 people or less for indoor social gatherings, visitation for Randy Bowman will be held 4-8 p.m. Monday, July 6, 2020, at Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel in Reading, with a private family service beginning at 7:45 p.m. Interment will take place at a later date.
Memorial contributions are suggested to American Cancer Society
and Leukemia And Lymphoma Society
(lls.org
). For online condolences, visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com.