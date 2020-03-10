Home

POWERED BY

Services
Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel
220 N Chicago St
Litchfield, MI 49252
(517) 542-3098
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel
220 N Chicago St
Litchfield, MI 49252
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel
220 N Chicago St
Litchfield, MI 49252
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
11:00 AM
Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel
220 N Chicago St
Litchfield, MI 49252
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Randy Hurley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Randy S. Hurley


1963 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Randy S. Hurley Obituary
Randy S. Hurley, 57, of Hillsdale, passed away Saturday, March 7, 2020, at home.

He was born January 10, 1963, in Coldwater, to Forrest and Maryln (Snyder) Hurley. Randy married Elizabeth (Hauff) on December 1, 1995, and she survives. He graduated from Litchfield High School in 1981 and went on to attend Kellogg Community College.

Randy was a Service Manager at Frank Beck Chevrolet in Hillsdale for many years. Randy was an outdoorsman where he loved to go camping, kayaking, hunting and fishing. Most importantly he loved spending time with his family and friends.

Surviving in addition to his wife, Elizabeth, are daughter, Johnna (Justin) Starks of Vermontville; four sons, Jason Staley of Hillsdale, Brice Staley of Hillsdale, Shawn Hurley of Coldwater, and Drew Hurley of Hillsdale; his mother, Maryln Hurley; six sisters, Reva (Doug) Dahl of Kentucky, Connie McCormick of Tennessee, Vicky Linn of Louisiana, Yvonne Zeilan of Texas, Dawn Fisch of Florida and Tonya Faust of Ohio; and five grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his father, Forrest Hurley.

Funeral services for Randy S. Hurley will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday March 12, 2020, at Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel in Litchfield, with the Rev. Julie Yoder-Elmore officiating. Visitation will be held 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Interment will be in Mt. Hope Cemetery at a later date. There will be a celebration of Randy's life at Jonesville Eagles following the service.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Hillsdale Senior Center.
To view this obituary or send condolences, visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Mar. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Randy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -