Ray C. "Tim" Kyser, age 82, of Jonesville, passed away Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at his home. He was born October 5, 1937 in Jonesville to Clarence Ray and Cora (Boldrey) Kyser. Tim married Gloria Turner on June 21, 1961 and she survives.
Ray graduated from Jonesville High School in 1956 and he worked in quality control at Daisy Parts in Hillsdale. He served his country in the United States Army. Tim enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening and going antiquing and metal detecting.
In addition to his wife, Gloria Kyser, Tim is survived by two sons, Mike (Dana) Kyser of Jonesville and Timothy "Doug" (Vicki) Kyser of Casper, Wyoming; four grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; two sisters, Betty (Everett) Rose of Hillsdale and Pat Alaniz of Jonesville and one brother-in-law, Francyllen "Jr" Smith of Jonesville.
Tim was preceded in death by his parents and one sister, Brenda Smith.
Funeral services for Ray "Tim" Kyser will be held Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Eagle Funeral Home in Jonesville with Rev. Lynne McQuown officiating. Interment will follow at Sunset View Cemetery in Jonesville. The family will receive friends for visitation on Friday from 4-7 PM at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Jonesville First Presbyterian Church. Please visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com to leave online condolences.
