Raymond A. Walker III, 36 of Camden, Michigan passed away Saturday in Lansing, Michigan. He was born on April 9, 1984 in Toledo to Raymond A. and Annette (DeFilippo) Walker, Jr. Raymond graduated from Waldron High School in 2002, and was currently attending Lansing Community College majoring in psychology.
He was employed by Snyder's Landscaping in Lansing, and had formerly worked at the local Cement Masons Union in Toledo for several years. Raymond and his father also did side jobs together. He was a member of the Toledo Operative Plasters and Cement Masons local #886. Raymond enjoyed playing guitar with his son and spending time with his family, especially on the lake.
Raymond is survived by his parents Raymond and Annette Walker, Jr. of Camden; son Raymond A. Walker, IV of Bryan; siblings Tracy (John) Taraschke of Hamilton, Indiana, Marie N. Swope of Toledo, Erika (Jeffrey) Larson of Lexington, North Carolina and John (Katlyn) Walker of Montpelier. He was preceded in death by his grandparents Betty and Raymond Walker, Sr.
Services for Raymond will be private. He will be laid to rest at Baker Cemetery in Amboy, Township. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the family for funeral expenses. Condolences can be left for the family at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com.