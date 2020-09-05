1/1
Raymond F Kulakowsky
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Raymond's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Raymond F. Kulakowsky, age 81, of Osseo, passed away Monday, March 30, 2020 at Ascension Borgess Hospital in Kalamazoo. He was born July 21, 1938 in Detroit to Anthony and Mary (Pascoe) Kulakowsky. Ray married Laurie Reddish on September 1, 1984 and she survives.

Ray was the co-founder of American Sunroof Corporation in Southfield, Michigan. He also owned and operated Trim Tech in Pittsford, specializing in custom automobile upholstery and convertible tops. Ray was an avid car enthusiast who enjoyed attending and organizing car shows. He also enjoyed being outdoors and working in his yard.

In addition to his wife, Laurie Kulakowsky, Ray is survived by seven children, Debbie (Kulakowsky) Sandusky, Colleen (Brandon) Herdman, Steven (Nancy) Kulakowsky, Bonnie Kulakowsky, Ray Kulakowsky Jr., Michael (Kulakowsky) Serb and Kristoffer Kulakowsky; five grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

Ray was preceded in death by his parents and two siblings, Sandy Newman and Bob Kulakowsky.

A memorial visitation for Raymond Kulakowsky will take place Friday, September 11, 2020 from 5:00-8:00 PM at VanHorn-Eagle Funeral Home in Hillsdale. Social distancing and masks are required for indoor gatherings. Due to current COVID-19 restrictions, a private family memorial service will be held for Ray.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the American Diabetes Association. Please visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com to share memories with the family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Sep. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
11
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Van Horn-Eagle Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Van Horn-Eagle Funeral Home
40 S Manning St
Hillsdale, MI 49242
(517) 437-3160
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Van Horn-Eagle Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved