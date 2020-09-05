Raymond F. Kulakowsky, age 81, of Osseo, passed away Monday, March 30, 2020 at Ascension Borgess Hospital in Kalamazoo. He was born July 21, 1938 in Detroit to Anthony and Mary (Pascoe) Kulakowsky. Ray married Laurie Reddish on September 1, 1984 and she survives.
Ray was the co-founder of American Sunroof Corporation in Southfield, Michigan. He also owned and operated Trim Tech in Pittsford, specializing in custom automobile upholstery and convertible tops. Ray was an avid car enthusiast who enjoyed attending and organizing car shows. He also enjoyed being outdoors and working in his yard.
In addition to his wife, Laurie Kulakowsky, Ray is survived by seven children, Debbie (Kulakowsky) Sandusky, Colleen (Brandon) Herdman, Steven (Nancy) Kulakowsky, Bonnie Kulakowsky, Ray Kulakowsky Jr., Michael (Kulakowsky) Serb and Kristoffer Kulakowsky; five grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
Ray was preceded in death by his parents and two siblings, Sandy Newman and Bob Kulakowsky.
A memorial visitation for Raymond Kulakowsky will take place Friday, September 11, 2020 from 5:00-8:00 PM at VanHorn-Eagle Funeral Home in Hillsdale. Social distancing and masks are required for indoor gatherings. Due to current COVID-19 restrictions, a private family memorial service will be held for Ray.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the American Diabetes Association
