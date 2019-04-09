Rebecca J. (Mosley)VanCamp passed away April, 7th, 2019, at her home in Jonesville, Michigan. Rebecca (Becky) was born in Hillsdale, MI, and attended school in North Adams. She was preceded in death by her mother, Linda Mosley, her father, George Mosley, and brothers, Richard and Jack Mosley.

She leaves behind her husband Michael VanCamp, daughter Jennifer VanCamp (Norma), son, Luke VanCamp (April), and daughter, Aislynn VanCamp (Erik Mattson); grandchildren, Brianna, Jacob, James, Wesley and Paige. She held a special place in her heart for Katie, Emma, and Lilly.

She also leaves behind sisters, Linda, Laraine, Judy, and brothers, Tracey and George.

Rebecca owned and operated Extra Space Storage with her husband for 20 years. She enjoyed playing BINGO and writing poetry and won several awards for it. She was most happy when she was spending time with her family as they were her life.

A visitation for family and friends will take place at the Hampton Funeral Home in Hillsdale on Thursday, April 11, 2019 from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. with a vigil service to begin at 7:30 p.m. A private family graveside service will take place at the Northlawn Cemetery in North Adams.

Friends who wish may make memorial contributions to of Michigan or to the Oncology Department at Allegiance Health.

