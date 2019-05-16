|
|
Rhiannon Louise Momenee, age 6 years and Madelyn Grace Bittle age 16 months, passed away Saturday, May 4, 2019, from injuries sustained in a car accident in Angola, Indiana. Rhiannon was born in Hillsdale on October 22, 2012, and Madelyn was born in Jackson on December 21, 2017. Rhiannon was in kindergarten at Montpelier Schools. She was inquisitive, outgoing, loved to dance and liked to be silly. Madelyn was full of life, adventurous, love climbing, a real cheeser for the camera who loved Minnie and Mickey Mouse. They totally adored each other and had a very special bond. In their short lives they touched many people and will be dearly missed.
Rhiannon and Madelyn are survived by their parents, Nathan and Patricia (Momenee) Bittle, maternal grandmother, Angela Momenee, paternal grandparents, Jim (Diane) Potter, maternal great grandparents, Edward (Patricia) Michael, paternal great grandparents, Elvin (Patricia) Bolden, aunts and uncles, Tiffany Michael, Jesse (Ciara Wertzbar) Momenee, James (Amber) Momenee, Amanda Bittle, Micheal (Taylor) Sharp and Kallie Potter and many other extended family members and friends.
They were preceded in death by a paternal grandfather, James Momenee.
Funeral Services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 18, 2019 at the Brown-Van Hemert Funeral Home in Hudson with Pastor Terry Bobzien officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset View Cemetery in Jonesville, Michigan. Visitation will be held from noon till 1 p.m. prior to the service.
Memorials are suggested to the family to help with expenses.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on May 16, 2019