Rhonda Louise Runyan, 63, of Litchfield, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, at her home due to heart failure. She was born on August 6, 1956 in Pontiac, Michigan to Warren and Mary (Bunnell) Runyan of Reading.
A memorial visitation will be held Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, from 1-4 p.m. at the Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel in Litchfield. There will be a dinner to follow at the Draft Horse Diner in Litchfield where longtime friend Arla Leininger will perform the eulogy.
Memorial contributions are directed to the family.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Nov. 19, 2019