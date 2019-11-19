Home

POWERED BY

Services
Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel
220 N Chicago St
Litchfield, MI 49252
(517) 542-3098
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel
220 N Chicago St
Litchfield, MI 49252
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rhonda Runyan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rhonda L. Runyan


1956 - 2019
Send Flowers
Rhonda L. Runyan Obituary
Rhonda Louise Runyan, 63, of Litchfield, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, at her home due to heart failure. She was born on August 6, 1956 in Pontiac, Michigan to Warren and Mary (Bunnell) Runyan of Reading.

A memorial visitation will be held Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, from 1-4 p.m. at the Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel in Litchfield. There will be a dinner to follow at the Draft Horse Diner in Litchfield where longtime friend Arla Leininger will perform the eulogy.

Memorial contributions are directed to the family.

To view this obituary or send condolences, visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Nov. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rhonda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -